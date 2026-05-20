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WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
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20.05.2026 21:51:00
Here's What I Think Is Going on With Palantir Stock After Its Recent Slide
Shares of artificial intelligence (AI) data and analytics platform specialist Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) have cooled significantly in 2026. After more than doubling in 2025 and finishing the year as one of the market's most talked-about stocks, shares are now down about 23% year to date as of this writing -- and they are far below an all-time high of more than $207. Even more, the growth stock's pullback contrasts with the broader market, where the S&P 500 is hovering around all-time highs.So what's actually going on? On the surface, the slide is puzzling. The company just posted its fastest quarterly revenue growth since going public, and management's latest guidance raise was the largest in company history. Yet shares remain in the doldrums.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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