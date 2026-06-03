Going Aktie
WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
|
03.06.2026 20:45:00
Here's What I Think Is Really Going on With Novo Nordisk Stock
The market for chronic weight management drugs has grown significantly in recent years. Analysts project that this trend will continue into the next decade. Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) is one of the undisputed leaders in this niche, so one might think the company has performed well -- and will continue to do so -- as it rides this tailwind. However, over the past two years, Novo Nordisk's shares have lost about 68% of their value. What is going on with the Denmark-based pharmaceutical giant? Let's find out. Image source: The Motley Fool.Clinical and regulatory wins are important catalysts for pharmaceutical companies. In fact, these often drive the stock price just as much as financial results. The market rewarded Novo Nordisk for its work in the anti-obesity market, as the company launched its now-famous medicine, Wegovy, whose sales were once growing incredibly rapidly. Wegovy became so popular that it even encountered shortages.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!