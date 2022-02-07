Here's What Investors Need to Know About SEMrush Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

SEMrush (NYSE: SEMR) hasn't even been publicly traded for a full year yet, but already it's caught the attention of investors looking to capitalize on the lucrative and historically high-growth world of software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies. In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Jan. 10, Fool.com contributor Jamie Louko digs into the company's business model and the key points that investors need to know before taking the leap on the recent initial public offering (IPO) stock.Continue reading