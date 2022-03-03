|
03.03.2022 17:40:58
Here's What It Will Take to Make TD Bank's Purchase of First Horizon a Winning Move
It is no secret that Bharat Masrani, CEO of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD), has long wished for his institution to acquire a bank in the southeastern U.S. It looks like Masrani could get his wish: TD Bank recently announced its intention to buy First Horizon (NYSE: FHN) for $13.4 billion in cash, its largest acquisition ever.First Horizon's $89 billion of assets would catapult TD Bank's U.S. franchise to roughly $614 billion in assets, making it the sixth-largest bank in the U.S.While Toronto-Dominion Bank certainly paid up to get First Horizon, the deal looks like it could greatly help expand the already-attractive TD Bank franchise into some fast-growing markets. But before the bank can reap any of the benefits, it has some considerable hurdles to clear.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!