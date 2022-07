Here's What Jamie Dimon Just Said About the Economy -- Should Investors Be Worried?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) just reported its second-quarter earnings, and the numbers fell a bit short of what investors were looking for. But that isn't necessarily the reason the stock is down, and it certainly isn't the cause of Thursday's sharp drop in the overall stock market all by itself.Rather, investors seem to be on edge because CEO Jamie Dimon -- who is perhaps the most widely followed chief executive next to Warren Buffett when it comes to the economy -- had some gloomy comments about the near-term outlook for the global economy. Here's a rundown of JPMorgan Chase's most recent results, what Dimon said, and what it could mean for stock investors.JPMorgan Chase missed expectations on both the top and bottom lines. Earnings were 28% lower than they were a year ago on a per-share basis, but this was mostly fueled by a large build in the company's loan-loss reserves.