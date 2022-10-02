Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
02.10.2022 13:25:00

Here's What Lower House Prices Mean for Invitation Homes

Home price appreciation appears to be stalling out, and it even declined overall in July, according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) House Price Index. The drop comes after a combination of rising home prices and rising mortgage rates over the past year combined to really threaten housing affordability. The double-digit home price appreciation (fueled, in part, by lowered interest rates) that we have been seeing since the pandemic began has become unsustainable. Rates are reversing, and home price appreciation is reversing as a result.How will the inevitable falling home prices affect Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH)? Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Invitation Homes Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten