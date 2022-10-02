|
02.10.2022 13:25:00
Here's What Lower House Prices Mean for Invitation Homes
Home price appreciation appears to be stalling out, and it even declined overall in July, according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) House Price Index. The drop comes after a combination of rising home prices and rising mortgage rates over the past year combined to really threaten housing affordability. The double-digit home price appreciation (fueled, in part, by lowered interest rates) that we have been seeing since the pandemic began has become unsustainable. Rates are reversing, and home price appreciation is reversing as a result.How will the inevitable falling home prices affect Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH)? Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
