31.07.2022 14:46:00
Here's What Makes This Dow Jones Stock So Safe
It's been a long time since the Dow Jones Industrial Average primarily tracked industrial companies, and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) remains a top Dow Jones stock that has consistently outperformed the bulk of other choices on the popular index during economic turmoil. With the Fed continuing to raise interest rates and a recession a real possibility, an investment in a safe Dow Jones leader could lead to strong returns.Coca-Cola has over 200 distinct brands. Its diverse array of iconic soda and juices, along with coffee and even alcoholic beverages, is available worldwide. That product diversity helped the company deliver better-than-anticipated 16% organic revenue growth in its latest earnings report in July, and show great resilience as the pandemic recovery continues. Sales in India, Mexico, and Brazil grew 8% for sparkling soft drinks. Its hydration products, including Dasani water, Powerade, and newly acquired BodyArmor, grew by 7% with market share gains in Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Tea saw 4% growth with sales gains in Japan, Brazil, and Western Europe. The Costa brand continues to grow worldwide, and combined with other coffee offerings, this segment expanded sales by 15%.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
