Here's What Metromile Can Do for Lemonade

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In this clip from "Wheeling & Dealing" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Feb. 4, Motley Fool contributors Toby Bordelon and Lou Whiteman debate whether Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) is a good buy or not and discuss the benefits Metromile (NASDAQ: MILE) can offer the insurance disruptor.Toby Bordelon: Bryce notes, he saw Metromile's shareholders approved the Lemonade deal. Is it a good buying opportunity for Lemonade? It might be. I don't know. Lemonade has got some issues. If you think car insurance is a good growth opportunity for them and it probably is, honestly, then I think buying Metromile is a very good deal for them versus trying to build all of that out themselves.Continue reading