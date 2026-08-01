Morgan Stanley Aktie
WKN: 885836 / ISIN: US6174464486
|
01.08.2026 17:58:00
Here's What Morgan Stanley Says About Buying the AI Infrastructure Dip
The rout in artificial intelligence (AI)-related stocks is ongoing.Stocks of companies that provide major inputs into AI data centers have all fallen far from recent highs. That includes memory chip stocks such as Micron Technology and Intel, copper stocks such as Global X Copper Miners ETF, silver stocks such as iShares Silver Trust, and construction stocks such as Caterpillar.In recent months, investors have been dumping those stocks and many others like them as they began to question the unprecedented AI spending by companies like Meta Platforms and Alphabet and the potential returns.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!