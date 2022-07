Here's What Moved Sundial Growers, Organigram, and Canopy Growth Stocks Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been a rough year for investors in Canadian cannabis stocks. Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI), and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) have all dropped significantly in 2022. Sundial stock is down 44%, Organigram 40%, and Canopy Growth a whopping 73%. Declines continued this morning with Sundial and Canopy Growth down as much as 3.2% and 4.9%, respectively. At its lows of the day, Organigram was down 12%. The stocks recovered, though, and as of 2:05 p.m. ET, they had moved as follows:The big turnaround in Sundial and Canopy Growth came around noon, when Bloomberg reported that Senate Democrats will push a federal marijuana decriminalization bill to the senate floor as soon as next week. Continue reading