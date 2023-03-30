|
30.03.2023 11:30:00
Here's What Nikki Haley Has to Say About the Future of Social Security
If you're currently receiving Social Security checks or will receive them soon, Republican hopeful presidential candidate Nikki Haley doesn't want to cut your benefits. But for younger people, Haley believes cuts are necessary.At a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina campaign rally held earlier in March, Haley said seniors should receive the Social Security and Medicare benefits they've been promised. But she suggested that benefit reductions should be on the table for people like her children, who are both in their 20s.Haley said:Continue reading
