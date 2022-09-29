Here's What One Billionaire Thinks About Crypto Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In early September, Coinbase Global's (NASDAQ: COIN) CEO, Brian Armstrong, appeared on CNBC to discuss his company's management of the crypto winter, his thoughts about particular cryptocurrencies, and where he thinks the market is headed in the coming months. Armstrong has been at the helm of Coinbase since he founded the company in 2012. Since then, the cryptocurrency market has gone through numerous boom-and-bust cycles. When Armstrong started his business, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded for less than $15. Today, it is hovering around $20,000, and Armstrong's net worth is believed to be around $2 billion. Just because Armstrong is the CEO of one of the most popular cryptocurrency exchanges doesn't mean he knows exactly what will happen next in the crypto market. But he has been around since just about the beginning of cryptocurrencies and has managed to keep his company afloat regardless of economic conditions. So when he shares his thoughts on the market today, people inevitably listen. Continue reading