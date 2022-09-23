|
Here's What One of the World's Smartest Investors Thinks About Crypto Right Now
Mark Cuban, who amassed a considerable fortune as one of the top tech investors coming out of the internet boom, now believes cryptocurrencies are in a position akin to the web in the late 1990s.Unsurprisingly, he is an avid investor in the asset class. He owns a number of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and even the popular meme coin Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). He also has stakes in some of the top crypto companies like non-fungible (NFT) marketplaces OpenSea and SuperRare, Ethereum Layer 2 solution Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) and many more up-and-coming players. Given his experience in the tech sector over the past four decades and his enthusiasm for crypto's future, Cuban has become a prominent figurehead for the sector as a whole.While he is optimistic about what blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies have to offer over the long term, there is one aspect of crypto's development that he finds deeply frustration: looming regulation.Continue reading
