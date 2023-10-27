27.10.2023 11:59:00

Here's What Satya Nadella Just Said That Should Have Artificial Intelligence (AI) Investors Buying Microsoft Stock Hand Over Fist

Looking back on 2023, this will likely be remembered as the year artificial intelligence (AI) came of age. There have been plenty of headlines introducing tales of productivity gains made possible by recent advances in generative AI. Those gains have come from the ability of these algorithms to create original images and content, summarize and draft emails, perform business analytics, and even draft and correct computer code. That has led to a virtual stampede of businesses trying to integrate these tools so they too can benefit from the AI revolution.For all the potential, there have been very few sure things for AI-focused investors. Nvidia has been one of the few clear from this trend, as its graphics processing units (GPUs) are a critical component in the development of these next-generation AI systems. And yet the triple-digit revenue growth in the most recent quarter has put some investors off because of Nvidia's soaring valuation.There are very few other clear options for winners among the AI-related stocks -- until now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen

25.10.23 Microsoft Buy UBS AG
25.10.23 Microsoft Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
25.10.23 Microsoft Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
23.10.23 Microsoft Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.10.23 Microsoft Buy UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 9 600,00 -4,24% Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Microsoft Corp. 311,90 0,21% Microsoft Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit leichten Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsschluss in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex schwankten am Freitag zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten. Letztlich ging es jedoch abwärts. An der Wall Street werden am Freitag uneinheitliche Vorzeichen beobachtet. Die asiatischen Börsen weisen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen