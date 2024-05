Here's What Social Security COLAs Are Expected to Be All the Way Through 2033

Every year, the Social Security Administration releases an annual report from its board of trustees, informally known as the Social Security Trustees Report. This includes tons of valuable information about the state of the program (2024's report is 277 pages long), such as how much money flowed into and out of Social Security in the previous year, the long-term financial health of the program, and much more.One particularly interesting item, especially for current retirees and those soon to be included in that group, are estimates on the future cost-of-living adjustments, or COLAs , given to Social Security beneficiaries. And while there have been plenty of estimates regarding the COLA that will be given to beneficiaries next year, the estimates in the Social Security Trustees Report predict the COLA all the way out through 2033.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel