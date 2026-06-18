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WKN DE: A0MYYY / ISIN: PLTELL000023
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18.06.2026 14:15:00
Here's What SpaceX's Record Stock Market Debut Can Tell Us About OpenAI and Anthropic's Planned IPOs
Last Friday, Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) made its historic entry into the public markets. As the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history, SpaceX's debut provided a clear signal about how investors are prepared to value transformative companies in the current market.From the scale of the offering, the strength of investor demand, and the immediate post-listing performance, abundant capital is seeking exposure to the companies that are redefining entire industries rather than merely competing within established incumbents.This precedent may carry direct implications for OpenAI and Anthropic, two artificial intelligence (AI) developers that have recently filed confidential S-1s with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), a filing companies make when they plan to go public.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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