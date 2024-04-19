|
19.04.2024 11:08:00
Here's What the Average Senior Couple Collects in Social Security Today
The nice thing about being a couple in retirement is that you and your partner can share expenses, like housing and utilities, thereby making that stage of life more affordable. You can also pool your income for more buying power.But if you're counting on Social Security to provide you with all of your retirement income, you may want to rethink your plan. The average senior couple today probably gets less Social Security income than you'd expect. And if you end up in a position where those monthly benefits are the only income available to you and your spouse, it could make your retirement quite miserable.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!