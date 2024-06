Here's What the Average Worker's Social Security Benefit Could Be in 2035

2035 is an important year for Social Security. Right now, that's when the Social Security Administration believes the program's trust funds will be depleted. Without government intervention, that could lead to 17% benefit cuts -- a devastating blow to the millions of Americans who depend on it.Because of this, it's natural that people wonder how far their Social Security benefits will go in 2035. There's still a lot of unknowns there, but here's what the latest Trustees Report has to say about what average benefits will look like by then.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel