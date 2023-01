Here's What the Nasdaq Might Do in 2023, and the Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Down years in the tech sector are quite rare. In fact, the Nasdaq -100 technology index has delivered a positive annual return 78% of the time since 1986. Moreover, consecutive down years are even more rare -- that has only happened once for the Nasdaq -100, during the dot-com bust from 2000 to 2002. But losses are fresh in investors' minds, because 2022 happened to be one of those unlucky years. The tech index plunged 33%, and many individual stocks fared even worse. History shows that the market usually comes back strong. The table below shows the return of the Nasdaq-100 in the first positive year following the losses recorded in 1990, 2002, 2008, and 2018. Continue reading