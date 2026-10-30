Here's What the S&P 500 Did the Last 2 Times Its Earnings Grew 25%-Plus for 3 Straight Quarters

Earnings for S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) companies are rising at a pace the index has rarely kept up. With around a quarter of the index's companies having reported, FactSet's Oct. 23 update put the third-quarter blended growth rate at 29.5% year over year (that number combines actual results so far with estimates for companies still to report).

If it holds, it will mark the third straight quarter of earnings growth over 25%. FactSet's late-season tallies put the first quarter of 2026 at around 28%, and the second at about 52%, so growth has slowed from the second quarter's rate but held above that line.

Meanwhile, the index closed at 7,743.98 on Oct. 28, under 1% below its record close from Oct. 6. And in FactSet's numbers since 2009, there have been just two earlier streaks like this.

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