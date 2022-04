Here's What This Regulatory News Could Mean for GlaxoSmithKline

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

On March 1, GlaxoSmithKline 's (NYSE: GSK) marketing authorization application for its anemia of chronic kidney disease (CKD) drug called daprodustat was accepted by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Now that the EMA has accepted GlaxoSmithKline's application for daprodustat, regulatory approval for the drug is potentially just around the corner. But what would the overall sales potential be for the pharma stock? Let's dig into the clinical results for the drug and the anemia of CKD market to find out.CKD is a condition that results in the gradual loss of kidney function. The kidneys are responsible for filtering waste and excess fluids from the blood. Continue reading