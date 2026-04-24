The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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24.04.2026 21:33:00
Here's What to Do if the Market Crashes Right After You Retire
As a general rule, if the stock market tanks just as your retirement date is approaching, it's a good idea to delay your workforce exit if you can. Retiring into a down market could put you at risk of depleting your savings. Plus, it can be an extremely stressful way to start this new stage of life.But what if the stock market crashes shortly after you retire? At that point, it's not as easy to pivot. If you've already resigned from your job and haven't worked for a good number of months, returning to full-time employment may not be an option.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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