StubHub a Aktie
WKN DE: A416HY / ISIN: US86384P1093
|
27.06.2026 12:00:01
Here’s what to do if your StubHub World Cup resale ticket is canceled
World Cup StubHub ticket mess shows how weak consumer protections are in the US, but there are steps fans can takeA growing number of World Cup fans who thought they had bought tickets to matches on the ticket reseller StubHub were notified with just days or hours to spare that their tickets did not exist.Horror stories about stranded families, ruined once-in-a-lifetime trips, thousands of dollars squandered, and hang-ups on StubHub’s customer service line are flooding social media and local news. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu StubHub Holdings Incorporation Registered Shs -A-
|
23.06.26
|StubHub UK ordered to pay £1.5mn penalty for ‘drip pricing’ (Financial Times)
|
23.06.26
|StubHub UK ordered to pay £1.5mn penalty for ‘drip pricing’ (Financial Times)
|
12.05.26
|Ausblick: StubHub A öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
28.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: StubHub A öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
17.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: StubHub A verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)