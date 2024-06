Here's What to Expect From UPS in the Second Half of 2024

For UPS (NYSE: UPS) shareholders and potential investors, the year 2024 is poised to be a tale of two halves. While the first half is likely to show evidence of a profit decline, the second half promises a significant upswing.This potential for high returns in the latter part of the year should inspire optimism in those two investing cohorts about UPS' future as a stock.Here's a summary of management's guidance for the full year. As the table illustrates, there's likely to be a massive shift in year-over-year profit growth in the second half. Several factors contribute to this change, and I'll run through the main ones below.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel