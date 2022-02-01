Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Here's What to Know About Vertex Pharmaceuticals' Earnings Report
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) reported its fourth-quarter earnings for 2021 on January 26, and there's quite a bit for investors to analyze. First and foremost is news that might improve the performance of its shares.Though the total return of the stock has only grown by just over 29.9% in the last three years, compared to the market's growth of around 74%. There's reason to believe that things could be turning around on the basis of better-than-expected earnings results. In the last three months, Vertex's shares have grown by more than 31%, compared to the market's contraction of around 3.4%, and the earnings report looks like it was an inflection point for the stock. But will the fresh rally continue? Let's investigate a few of the most salient issues to weigh the chances of this outcome.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
