Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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07.07.2026 15:21:00
Here's What Wall Street Must See Before Palantir Stock Can Rally Again
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has done almost everything that investors asked of it.The company is growing rapidly. It's generating meaningful profits. And demand for its artificial intelligence (AI) software continues to accelerate. Yet the stock remains well below its late-2025 peak. So what's holding it back? The answer probably isn't the lack of another blockbuster earnings report.Instead, I think Wall Street wants answers to three important questions before becoming bullish on the stock again.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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