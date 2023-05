Here's What We All Should Have In Common With Warren Buffett

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Few names in investing are as synonymous with stock market success as Warren Buffett. Through his company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B), Buffett has managed to amass a fortune of over $100 billion. The most impressive part, though, in my opinion, is just how relatively simple his investing strategies have been.Buffett is the poster child for value investing and holding on to stocks for the long run, but he's also made a pretty penny focusing on specific types of stocks: Ones that pay dividends. Although Berkshire Hathaway itself doesn't pay dividends, most of the companies it owns a stake in do.The one thing investors should have in common with Buffett is an appreciation for the power of dividends.