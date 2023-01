Here's What You Can Do That Warren Buffett Can't

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Being chief executive officer of a multibillion-dollar conglomerate has its benefits, but it also has drawbacks. In Warren Buffett's position at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), there is one thing that he cannot do that you and I can: buy companies with small market caps.Back in 1999, Warren Buffett claimed he could make 50% a year with $1 million. He also noted that if he ran a smaller pool of money, he'd be fully invested and not in cash.So why is Buffett making these claims, and how is this an advantage for you and me?Continue reading