Here's What You Need to Know Before Netflix's Q4 Earnings

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) reports 2021 fourth-quarter financial results on Thursday, Jan. 20, after the market close, and there's a lot that investors will need to pay attention to. After a remarkable 2020 when people spent more time than ever at home and increasingly turned to streaming video for entertainment, 2021 hasn't been that exciting thanks to a post-pandemic breather. And the stock performance shows this, rising just 11% during the year, trailing the S&P 500's 27% gain. Investors will get some key information about the company that will reveal important metrics and should help determine whether the stock is worth owning or not. Additionally, we'll have a better idea of what 2022 has in store for this leading streaming business. Here are three things to look out for when Netflix reports earnings. Continue reading