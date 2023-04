Here's What's Behind Meta Stock's 76% Gain This Year

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Believe it or not, Meta Platforms ' (NASDAQ: META) shares have risen an incredible 76% year to date. This trounces the S&P 500's 7.5% gain during this same period. With such an incredible start to the year, Meta's business must be firing on all cylinders, right?That isn't exactly the case. Indeed, Meta reported a 4% year-over-year decline in fourth-quarter revenue, and the current consensus analyst is calling for another decline in Q1 (we'll find out on Wednesday whether this is how the quarter fared). So why has the stock risen so sharply despite such lackluster business performance?The stock's huge run-up in 2023 is largely due to two things: a cheap valuation at the start of the year and the Facebook parent company's aggressive cost-cutting -- an effort investors are betting will bolster profits.Continue reading