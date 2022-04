Here's What's Driving Record Profits at McDonald's

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Profits are soaring for the iconic restaurant brand McDonald's (NYSE: MCD). After suffering a decrease in sales due to forced closures of its restaurants for in-person dining, McDonald's is bouncing back stronger than ever. The Golden Arches delivered record earnings per share in its most recently completed fiscal year, even though the pandemic is far from over. Let's look closer at what's driving the improved performance at McDonald's. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading