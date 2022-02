Here's What's Driving Stability With Shiba Inu Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Today's fluctuations with cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) don't necessarily register on the meme-token Richter scale. In fact, by all accounts, it's been a "steady-as-she-goes" day, with Shiba Inu fluctuating within a very modest 3.5% band throughout the day. As of 4:15 p.m. ET, Shiba Inu is up 1%, though its daily gains and losses haven't exceeded 2.5%, a telling statistic.Broadly speaking, it appears crypto investors are taking a breather today, following some "bad-news-is-good-news" rally over Indian crypto legislation. Bond yields have stabilized, and there's relatively little news flow driving specific meme tokens like Shiba Inu -- at least, not enough news to push this token by a double-digit percentage margin in a specific direction.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading