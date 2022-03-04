Here's What's Driving Volatility With Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), have seen some significant selling pressure today. These two tokens are trading slightly above their daily lows but are down 3.8% and 4.6%, respectively, over the past 24 hours at 12:40 p.m. ET. Bitcoin's downside move appears to be related to higher trading volumes, as the active supply of Bitcoin surged to around 565,000 tokens. This increase in the number of Bitcoin being traded is the highest since the onset of the pandemic, suggesting more volatility could be on the horizon.Image source: Getty Images.