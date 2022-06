Here's What's Helping Stocks Take Flight on Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market moved higher on Tuesday morning, with broad-based gains that spanned Wall Street. As of 7:30 a.m., futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up half a percent, in line with other major market benchmarks and taking the near-month futures contract to 12,107.One macroeconomic factor that has played a key role in driving uncertainty among investors is the fact that China's zero-COVID policy has weighed on economic activity in the world's second-largest economy. However, a recent policy change could finally bring some relief on that front, and it's particularly good news for a Chinese online travel portal that gave its latest earnings report late Monday.Shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ: TCOM) were up more than 15% in premarket trading on Tuesday. The move came after the travel specialist reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2022.Continue reading