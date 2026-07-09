Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
09.07.2026 07:30:00
Here's When Elon Musk Can Sell His Billions of SpaceX Shares
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), or SpaceX as most know the company, recently became the largest IPO in history. But investors may not realize just how little of the company is currently trading on the market. SpaceX sold 555.6 million shares to public investors, which sounds like a lot, but it's not. That's only about 4% of the total company.Major investors, employees, and insiders own the rest. That includes CEO Elon Musk, who owns approximately 42% of the company through a combination of more than 4.8 billion shares and stock options. However, Musk is bound to an extended lockup provision that prevents him from selling any of his shares until June of next year, or 366 days after the IPO.Here's a look at how these provisions might affect SpaceX stock between now and then.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!