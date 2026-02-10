Dow Aktie
WKN DE: A2PFRC / ISIN: US2605571031
|
10.02.2026 10:06:00
Here's When the Dow Jones Industrial Average Will Reach 100,000, Based on What History Has to Say
Last week was a history-maker for the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI). The index that was incepted nearly 130 years ago ended the Feb. 6 trading session above 50,000 for the first time.Investors have watched the Dow transform from a 12-stock, industrial-focused index in the late 19th century to one that now features 30 diverse, time-tested, multinational companies. Over the trailing decade, the Dow has taken down 32 1,000-point milestones, beginning with 19,000 and ending, most recently, above 50,000. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dow Inc
|
06.02.26
|Börse: Dow-Jones-Index erreicht erstmals 50.000 Punkte (Spiegel Online)
|
04.02.26
|S&P 500-Titel Dow-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Dow-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.26
|Dow-Aktie fällt: Stellenabbau im großen Stil (dpa-AFX)
|
28.01.26