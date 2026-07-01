Oklo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098
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01.07.2026 09:29:00
Here's Where Oklo Will Be in 5 Years (And Why You Should Buy Right Now)
Here's a bold prediction. In five years, Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) will be one of the most important infrastructure companies of the artificial intelligence era. The company's success hinges on its ability to deliver on its ambitious nuclear promises. Still, it's a bet many risk-loving investors are willing to make for the next half-decade.AI data centers require an enormous amount of dispatchable electricity, and Oklo's Aurora powerhouse appears up to the task. Oklo plans to be fully commercially operational by late 2027 or early 2028. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Oklo
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11.05.26
|Ausblick: Oklo öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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16.03.26
|Ausblick: Oklo stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)