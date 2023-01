Here's Where Tesla's Next Gigafactory Might Be, and Why the Stock Is a Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) electric vehicle business leads the industry and is coming off a fantastic year of growth in deliveries to customers with more production capacity than ever before. Nonetheless, Tesla stock has collapsed 67% from its all-time high amid the broader sell-off in the technology sector, not to mention concerns about increased competition in the electric vehicle space and weakening demand as consumers grapple with difficult economic conditions. But Tesla is a long-term story, and true to that philosophy, the company isn't holding back on its expansion plans just because its stock is down. A recent report from Bloomberg suggests the company could soon strike a deal to build one million cars per year in Indonesia. Continue reading