Here's Where the Nasdaq Could Finish in 2023, and 2 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

The Nasdaq -100 index monitors the stock price performance of 100 of the largest technology companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. It's often used as a barometer for the broader tech sector's performance, and in 2022, it plunged 33%. It was the index's worst annual decline since the 2008 financial crisis. And yet, surprisingly, that poor performance might actually be good news for investors in 2023.The Nasdaq-100 was formed in 1985. In the 37-plus-year stretch since then, there has only been one period when the index declined in back-to-back years. That was during the dot-com bust from 2000 to 2002, which was one of the worst tech sector crashes in history. Continue reading