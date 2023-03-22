22.03.2023 10:25:00

Here's Where the Nasdaq Could Finish in 2023, and 2 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

The Nasdaq-100 index monitors the stock price performance of 100 of the largest technology companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. It's often used as a barometer for the broader tech sector's performance, and in 2022, it plunged 33%. It was the index's worst annual decline since the 2008 financial crisis. And yet, surprisingly, that poor performance might actually be good news for investors in 2023.The Nasdaq-100 was formed in 1985. In the 37-plus-year stretch since then, there has only been one period when the index declined in back-to-back years. That was during the dot-com bust from 2000 to 2002, which was one of the worst tech sector crashes in history. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nasdaq Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nasdaq Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nasdaq Inc 48,76 -2,54% Nasdaq Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Entscheid und Powell-Rede: ATX und DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Donnerstag mit Abschlägen. In Asien schlossen die Börsen uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen