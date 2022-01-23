|
23.01.2022 16:30:00
Here's Where to Invest $1,000 Right Now
If you have $1,000 to invest right now, congratulations: $1,000 represents a great base upon which to start building a substantial nest egg. Indeed, you can potentially reach a $1 million portfolio in just under 23 years by investing just $1,000 each month, if you earn a 10% annualized return. So don't underestimate the power that even that seemingly small start can have at igniting a life-changing future for you and your family.Still, coming up with $1,000 is only part of the challenge. The other part is figuring out how and where to invest that money in a way that it can potentially provide you decent returns over time. That can be easier said than done, especially if you're just getting started and haven't yet adopted your own investing strategy. With that in mind, here's where to invest $1,000 right now if you're just getting started on your journey and want a nudge in a direction with a decent chance of long-term success.Image source: Getty ImagesContinue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!