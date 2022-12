Here's Where to Invest $1,000 Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The market downturn may not inspire you to invest. But these times actually are among the best to buy stocks. Many top companies are trading for bargain valuations. And in some cases, after a difficult year, certain stocks are starting to rebound. So, you can jump on the train before momentum truly kicks in.Right now , in the last few trading days of the year, the market generally is calm. That offers you the opportunity to take your time -- uninterrupted by lots of news -- to study companies. You'll see how certain stocks have weathered this year's storm and get an idea of how they may perform in the long term. If you have $1,000 to invest, you can start building your path to wealth right now. And that's a great way to end the year.First step, check out stocks trading for a bargain. One of my favorites is Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). This telemedicine leader is trading at its cheapest ever in relation to sales.Continue reading