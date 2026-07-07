Tesla Aktie

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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

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07.07.2026 02:00:00

Here's Who Owns the Most SpaceX Stock

The question of who owns the most stock means more when you're asking about Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) than when you're asking about a typical public company. The June 2026 IPO floated a thin slice of the business -- nearly 4.3% of the equity -- which means the people and firms who held shares before the debut own the rest. The ownership structure that developed across two private decades when SpaceX was a private company is the one that governs it now that it's public, and it puts a small number of names in charge of a $2 trillion enterprise.There is no contest at the top. Elon Musk holds close to 42% of the equity, a stake worth more than $1 trillion at the IPO valuation. Musk's block sits under a lockup that lasts until June 2027, with no early release provision, so the largest holder is a seller of nothing for the first year on the market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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