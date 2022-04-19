|
Here's Why 2022 Is Looking Up for Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) reported earnings results for the first quarter of 2022 last week that failed to excite investors, sending the stock price tumbling on the day of the report. Earnings beat analyst estimates but were inflated by a large release of reserve capital previously stored away for loan losses from the pandemic that never materialized. Revenue missed estimates in the quarter. Revenue at the bank dropped off more than expected, and expenses came in high.But looking ahead to the rest of the year, both revenue and expenses should begin moving in the right direction, resulting in better core earnings results. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
