|
04.01.2024 11:00:00
Here's Why 2024 Could Be a Big Year for CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) already had a huge 2023. The biotech scored its first product approval for the blood-disorders therapy Casgevy -- winning the world's first-ever regulatory nod for a product based on CRISPR gene-editing technology. The company also saw its shares take off, gaining 54% for the year.But what if I told you 2024 could be even bigger for this top innovator? Last year marked the start of the company's growth story, but as we move into the next chapters, things promise to get pretty exciting. And that means this is a stock to watch -- and add to your portfolio -- in 2024.Let's take a closer look at why this could be another winning year for CRISPR Therapeutics.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
