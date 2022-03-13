Here's Why 65 Is a Great Social Security Filing Age

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The fact that seniors get a choice as to when they claim Social Security can be both a good thing and a bad thing. On a positive note, choosing your filing age means getting to do what's best for your personal financial circumstances. On the flipside, having to land on your own filing age can be stressful. And it could also open the door to you making the wrong decision.The earliest point you can sign up for Social Security is age 62. And the latest age seniors are advised to sign up is age 70, even though it's technically possible to claim benefits beyond that point.Clearly, that's a pretty wide range of ages to choose from. But here's why you may want to settle on age 65.Continue reading