Here's Why a Drop in Moderna's Revenue Wouldn't Be Catastrophic

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The one big concern investors have about coronavirus-vaccine giant Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is this: a potential drop in revenue. Moderna's only commercialized product right now is its coronavirus vaccine. The worry is that, eventually, when the pandemic shifts to endemic, people won't rush to be vaccinated. And as a result, the company's sales will decline.But before you rush to sell your Moderna shares or vow to never buy shares of the company, hold on. First, let's take a look at the following two charts. They can help to understand why even a drop in Moderna's vaccine revenue wouldn't be catastrophic.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading