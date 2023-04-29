Here's Why a Roth IRA Offers Incredible Tax Savings In Retirement

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Roth IRAs are tax-exempt retirement accounts that offer a number of unique features. While your Roth IRA might not solve your entire retirement savings equation, if you decide to make annual contributions over the course of your working life, you'll really reap the benefits when it finally comes time to sunset your career. Here, we'll discuss how your Roth IRA can offer a ton of tax savings in retirement. Roth IRAs offer tax-exempt investing space for aspiring retirees. This means you contribute after-tax dollars to your account (up to $6,500 in 2023 for those under 50, up to $7,500 in 2023 for those over 50) and in exchange, never have to pay tax again on any growth or earnings. This is the case as long as you hold the account open for at least five years and don't make any withdrawals until at least age 59.5. In other words, if you use your Roth IRA for retirement expenses, you'll more than likely be able to make qualified tax-free withdrawals. Continue reading