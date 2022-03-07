|
07.03.2022 14:43:45
Here's Why Adobe Stock Dropped 12.5% in February
Powerhouse tech stock Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) fell 12.5% in February, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. There was no major news about the company's financials, and the stock was highly correlated with the Nasdaq. Adobe was dragged down with other tech stocks as the market grappled with high valuations, rising interest rates, and the conflict in Ukraine.Sometimes, there's nothing a business can do to influence its stock price. Adobe lost around $30 billion in market value last month, even though nothing really changed about the company's financial situation.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!