Here's Why Adobe Stock Dropped 12.5% in February

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Powerhouse tech stock Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) fell 12.5% in February, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. There was no major news about the company's financials, and the stock was highly correlated with the Nasdaq . Adobe was dragged down with other tech stocks as the market grappled with high valuations, rising interest rates, and the conflict in Ukraine.Sometimes, there's nothing a business can do to influence its stock price. Adobe lost around $30 billion in market value last month, even though nothing really changed about the company's financial situation.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading