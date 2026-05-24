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Advance Auto Parts Aktie

Advance Auto Parts für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 982516 / ISIN: US00751Y1064

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24.05.2026 13:15:00

Here's Why Advance Auto Parts Stock Revved Higher This Week

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) is a value stock opportunity. Then again, it's been that way for over a decade. The fundamental case for the stock remains the same: improve operational performance to levels close to those of peers like O'Reilly Automotive and AutoZone, and the upside potential is massive. Unfortunately, that's proven easier said than done over the years. However, based on recent evidence, CEO Shane O'Kelly is making progress, and that's why the stock rose 22.9% this week. O'Kelly's plan involves fundamentally restructuring the company by closing 700 underperforming stores and gradually opening new stores in geographies where it has a strong market position. The recent results saw management confirm its plan to open 40 to 45 stores in 2026. Equally importantly, O'Kelly plans for 10 to 15 so-called "market hub" store openings. They represent larger stores with a broader inventory of parts from which it can also serve local stores. The strategy seeks to address the single most important part of the auto parts industry: ensuring the right inventory is available in time for the customer, notably the professional customer in the do-it-for-me (DIFM) market. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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