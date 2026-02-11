Parts Aktie
WKN DE: A3CQ4X / ISIN: FR0014003MK2
Here's Why Advance Auto Parts (Up 52% in 2026) Popped Higher Again Today
Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) will release its fourth-quarter earnings in a couple of days, and investors appear to be getting excited ahead of them. The stock rose another 5.4% today, and is up a remarkable 51.9% in 2026 alone. I discussed the stock earlier this year and highlighted its deep value opportunity it which still exists today. Simply put, the company's operational metrics are so far behind peers like O'Reilly Automotive and AutoZone that all it will take is an improvement to something like their levels, and its stock price will soar. It's a compelling case, but it's been so for over a decade, and previous management teams and activist investors have failed to deliver. That said, CEO Shane O'Kelly's fundamental restructuring is the most comprehensive attempt to date, and he deserves the benefit of the doubt. As the ex CEO of HD Supply (Home Depot's industrial distributor of products to professional facilities managers) O'Kelly clearly has extensive experience in managing vast amounts of the right stock-keeping units (SKUs) being delivered to customers on time.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
